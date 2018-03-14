Star Wars Everything: A Darth Vader Helmet Inspired Whistling Tea Kettle

March 14, 2018

darth-vader-kettle-1.jpg

This is the £50 (~$70) Star Wars Darth Vader Stovetop Kettle available from The Fowndry. It holds 1.7 liters, looks like a minimalist Darth Vader helmet with a lightsaber for a handle, and whistles when the water inside boils. Obviously, it's perfect for those who like their coffee on the darker side. You know, some days I don't know how I do it. I type something into a box, then I crack my knuckles and lean back in my chair to reread it, and I have a small crisis while thinking to myself, 'Could I even get any stupider?' Obviously the answer is a crystal clear 'no' until I write the next article and surprise myself all over again.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

darth-vader-kettle-2.jpg

darth-vader-kettle-3.jpg

darth-vader-kettle-4.jpg

darth-vader-kettle-5.jpg

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees someone, somewhere out there, has been waiting for this as their Star Wars themed kitchen inches towards completion like a Death Star.

