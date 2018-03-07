Star Trek TNG Ten Forward Bar Door Cover

March 7, 2018

star-trek-ten-forward-door-cover-1.jpg

This is the Star Trek TNG Ten Forward Door Cover available from ThinkGeek. It's a 38" x 84" piece of printed polyester with elastic corners (like a fitted bed sheet) that fits over a standard interior door to make it look like the entrance to the Ten Forward bar in Star Trek: The Next Generation. And, as you can see in the picture above, it doesn't really deal that well with door handles, so you're probably going to need to cut a hole if you want your friends to take the new entrance to your rumpus room seriously (personally I went with a beaded curtain that glows under blacklight and have zero regrets but tons of trippy swingers parties).

Keep going for a closeup.

star-trek-ten-forward-door-cover-2.jpg

Thanks to carey, who wants a door cover that looks like the room inside so people are constantly walking into it for a good laugh.

The First Jeopardy! Tiebreaker Outside Of A Tournament

Previous Story

Wonderful: Artificial Intelligence Learns To Play Galaga

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bars, doors, for sale, heck yeah let's go get some cocktails and replicator hotdogs, real products that exist, shows, star tracks, star trek, star trex, sure why not, television, the next generation, things that look like other things, thinkgeek
Previous Post
Next Post