Something's Not Right Here: Man Demonstrating The Shower Head In His Hotel Room
This is a video of a guy wearing a backpack in the bathroom of his Xi'an, China hotel room to show us all how the fancy shower head works. I can't quite put my finger on it, but something clearly isn't right here. Is it there's no hot water? I'm going with there's no hot water. Wait -- there's no complimentary shampoo or body wash!
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Joshua S, who agrees sometimes you just have to take a bath.
Read More: bathroom, having a terrible time, hotel, i like how it sprays at the light i felt like that really adds ambiance, i'm only happy when it rains, interesting, looks fine to me, no but seriously why are you wearing a backpack?, oooh how i wish it would rain now, shower, so that's what that looks like, something isn't right here, video, water