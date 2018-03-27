Something's Not Right Here: Man Demonstrating The Shower Head In His Hotel Room

This is a video of a guy wearing a backpack in the bathroom of his Xi'an, China hotel room to show us all how the fancy shower head works. I can't quite put my finger on it, but something clearly isn't right here. Is it there's no hot water? I'm going with there's no hot water. Wait -- there's no complimentary shampoo or body wash!

Keep going for the video.

