Solving Problems With Problems: Questionable Defensive Car Tire Popping Device

This is a video demonstration of the Catclaw tire popping device, a small plastic bubble that exposes a sharp metal point when pressure is applied. Although, based on the video, you can apply enough pressure to expose the needle with your fingers, which means this thing is also capable of popping bike and mobility scooter tires. AND FEET. Could you image stepping on one of these things? My God. No, I'm afraid it's back to the drawing board for this idea. Well -- go on, get back to it. "You erased everything and drew a giant turd." FACT.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to shashi, who agrees this would definitely ruin your day way worse than stepping on a LEGO.