So, We've Come To This: Hasbro Releases A 'Don't Step In The Poop' Game

'Don't Step In It' is a recently released game from Hasbro ($20) where blindfolded participants attempt to make their way across a mat without stepping in any of the Playdoh-like turds strategically placed by other players. We truly have reached the pinnacle of human civilization.

Be careful not to poop out while playing this hilarious game with messy consequences! Put on a blindfold, spin the spinner, and then take that many steps across the game mat. But watch out! Little piles of compound, molded in the shape of poop have been strategically placed on the mat. Sometimes players will have to add a poop, remove a poop, or even re-arrange the poops along the mat. Who can avoid the number twos to be number one to win?

• Includes game mat, blindfold, 4 cans of compound, plastic mold, spinner board with arrow and base, and instructions. • Blindfolded, poop-dodging fun

• Mold the included compound to look like piles of poop

• Step in the fewest poops to win

• Play with friends or dodge the poop solo

Ahahahhahahhaha, "Play with friends or dodge the poop solo." Man, if you're dodging the poop YOU PLACED ON THE MAT YOURSELF solo it's time to go make some friends. Also, when I was growing up we didn't have a dodge the poop game, we played the real thing, and it was called walking to school in the dark.

Keep going for a worthwhile commercial despite the fact the announcer says both poop and doodoo but never turds, which was a shame.

Thanks to Andrea and K Diddie, who agree, alternatively, own a dog and make your kids mow the lawn.