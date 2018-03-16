So, We've Come To This: Finger Hands For Finger Hands

March 16, 2018

finger-hand-hands-1.jpg

Because things stopped making sense a long, long time ago, these are the Finger Hands for Finger Hands (available in light and dark skin tones, $5 for 10) from Archie McPhee. They're even tinier finger hands that fit on top of Archie McPhee's previously released finger hands ($10 for 10). These are truly exciting times we're living in. "What are you doing?" Nothing -- nothing. "Don't do it, GW." You can't stop me! *dives for big red button*

Keep going for an even handier shot.

finger-hand-hands-2.jpg

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees now all I need are a bunch of super tiny keyboards and I could write like twenty-five Geekologie articles at once.

  • I'll tell Dr. Strange next time he trips out on LSD

  • Doog

    In the screen grab, the smallest hand being a left hand instead of a right hand like the other two is bothering me.

  • Bling Nye

    HIGH ONE FIFTY FIVE ME BRO!

    ...don't leave me hanging!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Only 2 levels of fake hands??

    *Sees the market opportunity of a lifetime*

  • Doog

    Heck yeah let's make mini rings for all those fingers! We could make tens of dollars relatively quickly!

  • TheQiwiMan

    We could literally become HUNDREDAIRES!!

