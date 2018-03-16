So, We've Come To This: Finger Hands For Finger Hands

Because things stopped making sense a long, long time ago, these are the Finger Hands for Finger Hands (available in light and dark skin tones, $5 for 10) from Archie McPhee. They're even tinier finger hands that fit on top of Archie McPhee's previously released finger hands ($10 for 10). These are truly exciting times we're living in. "What are you doing?" Nothing -- nothing. "Don't do it, GW." You can't stop me! *dives for big red button*

Keep going for an even handier shot.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees now all I need are a bunch of super tiny keyboards and I could write like twenty-five Geekologie articles at once.