So, We've Come To This: Finger Hands For Finger Hands
Because things stopped making sense a long, long time ago, these are the Finger Hands for Finger Hands (available in light and dark skin tones, $5 for 10) from Archie McPhee. They're even tinier finger hands that fit on top of Archie McPhee's previously released finger hands ($10 for 10). These are truly exciting times we're living in. "What are you doing?" Nothing -- nothing. "Don't do it, GW." You can't stop me! *dives for big red button*
Keep going for an even handier shot.
Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees now all I need are a bunch of super tiny keyboards and I could write like twenty-five Geekologie articles at once.
