Ski Chairlift Starts Spinning In Reverse At Double Speed, Pandemonium Ensues
These are two videos from a ski resort in Georgia (the country, not the state) of a ski lift malfunctioning and proceeding to go double speed in reverse while launching and dumping skiers at the bottom of the hill before the chairs start piling up. Surprisingly, nobody was seriously injured. Unsurprisingly, everyone agreed they're never skiing again.
Keep going for the videos, they're totally nuts.
Thanks to Stephanie B, who's only hiking up the mountain from now on. Plus you don't have to pay for a lift ticket.
