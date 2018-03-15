Singin' In The Train: Woman Sings Awful Song About Being The Only One In Her Subway Car, Realizes She Isn't

This is a video of Twitter user AdamBroud's friend Stevie belting out what can only be be described as a painfully unmelodious song about being the only one on her Chicago 'L' subway car, until about forty seconds in when she realizes she isn't. Still, it's pretty clear the other guy in the car was wearing headphones and listening to his own music because his head never exploded.

Keep going for the video of the American False Idol in action.

Please enjoy this fantastic video of my friend Stevie. It's one of my favorite things ever pic.twitter.com/gTDaioUtOR — Abam (@AdamBroud) March 12, 2018

Thanks to christina, who agrees this is why you always inspect the whole car before going full Mariah.