She's On Fire!: Grandma Dominates Arcade Basketball Shooting Game

March 26, 2018

This is a video of 59-year old grandmother Mrs. Flordelizaa demonstrating her skill at one of the Street Basketball games at a Quantum Calamba Laguna arcade in Calamba City, Laguna, Philippines (no word how many tickets she won, but hopefully enough for the knitting kit she'd been eyeing in the Prize Zone). I was very impressed. And not just because I suck at those games, but I do suck at those games and usually wind up shooting all the balls outside the game and have to chase them around the arcade like an uncoordinated child. "You ARE an uncoordinated child." Those are fighting words! *tries to throw a punch, kicks self in nuts*

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks again to Read Easy, who agrees Whac-A-Mole is really where it's at, especially if you have five people each covering one hole, just like back in my Chuck-E-Cheese days.

  • Doog

    I couldn't make as many shots in the entire time as she did in the first 5 seconds.

  • Jai Mico

    She demolushes the game and gets 3 tickets! FML

  • Doog

    Is demolushes when you get drunk and destroy things? Because I really wanna be a professional demolusher!

  • Toni Dawson

