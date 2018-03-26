She's On Fire!: Grandma Dominates Arcade Basketball Shooting Game

This is a video of 59-year old grandmother Mrs. Flordelizaa demonstrating her skill at one of the Street Basketball games at a Quantum Calamba Laguna arcade in Calamba City, Laguna, Philippines (no word how many tickets she won, but hopefully enough for the knitting kit she'd been eyeing in the Prize Zone). I was very impressed. And not just because I suck at those games, but I do suck at those games and usually wind up shooting all the balls outside the game and have to chase them around the arcade like an uncoordinated child. "You ARE an uncoordinated child." Those are fighting words! *tries to throw a punch, kicks self in nuts*

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks again to Read Easy, who agrees Whac-A-Mole is really where it's at, especially if you have five people each covering one hole, just like back in my Chuck-E-Cheese days.