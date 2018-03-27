Roboticist Dancing With Two Of His Robots During World Of Dance Competition

March 27, 2018

This is a video of robot builder Audrick Fausta (aka Drikybot) dancing with "two of his groovy robots while competing and qualifying at the World of Dance competition in Paris." And what a routine it was! I was on the edge of my seat the entire time. "Trying not to fart?" No, trying to fart quietly. "You're a classy man, GW." Right? I really put the G and W in 'Gee, What a perfect human specimen.'

Keep going for the whole routine.

Thanks to Scratchme, who I'd really rather not. Settle for a body massage?

  • shashi

    came for the article but didn't stay for the video

  • Geekologie

    interesting

  • GeneralDisorder

    A roboticist who can dance? That's not something you see every day. I guess in my case it's because I only see roboticists chained to my basement wall.

    You won't be automating the world on my watch you crooked fuckers! You're working with the robots!

  • Fartbutt

    Would have been better if they were just robot penises but what do I know?

