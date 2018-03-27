Roboticist Dancing With Two Of His Robots During World Of Dance Competition
This is a video of robot builder Audrick Fausta (aka Drikybot) dancing with "two of his groovy robots while competing and qualifying at the World of Dance competition in Paris." And what a routine it was! I was on the edge of my seat the entire time. "Trying not to fart?" No, trying to fart quietly. "You're a classy man, GW." Right? I really put the G and W in 'Gee, What a perfect human specimen.'
Keep going for the whole routine.
Thanks to Scratchme, who I'd really rather not. Settle for a body massage?
