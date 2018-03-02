Road Rager Passes Undercover Cop On Shoulder, Immediately Gets Pulled Over

March 2, 2018

Note: Language, and a good amount of it. And I certainly don't condone all the things he says.

This is some dashcam footage from Pennsylvania of a driver who's unhappy with the time it's taking cars to merge onto the road, so he decides to use the shoulder to pass them all. SURPRISE: The white SUV was an undercover cop. It brought me great joy to watch because I can't even begin to count the times I've seen drivers do equally dumb shit and WISHED there was a cop around to bust them for it. The police are a lot like pens to me though -- they're never there when I really need one. Then when I don't need one because I'm just trying to set an enemy's house on fire in peace they're everywhere.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Sean F, who wishes for a million more videos just like this one.

  • pukoh

    So why was the cop not driving? It was a two lane road and his lane was empty.

  • Wraith

    If the cop had moved up and merged, the people behind wouldn't get irate enough to do something dangerous like that

  • ErstO

    That was my thought, this cop was being an asshole and knew that if he just sat there long enough a driver behind him would go around.

    Just another version of the speed trap.

  • Doog

    I can honestly relate a lot to how that guy feels seeing this. I saw a somewhat similar situation one time and am really happy I didn't have a microphone in my car because you would have thought I was part of the Cubs winning the World Series.

    Far to often a situation arises where you think to your self (or at least I do), "God I wish I was an undercover cop right now, because this guy is an asshole". I wouldn't make a good police officer and I know that.

  • Gilbert

    And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why I have the microphone turned off on mine...

  • Talon184

    Good Lord, you'd think the guy driving had won the lottery or something. I think he's trying to prove that he is an asshole capable of irrational behavior too.

  • Doog

    Maybe he was on his way home after winning the lottery.

    Talon be honest though, was that you that got pulled over?

  • Talon184

    Maybe I was the cop doing the pulling over....hmm??? HMMM??????

    Nah, that was me that got pulled over...I'm so ashamed...

  • Geekologie

    i thought the same

  • TheQiwiMan

    Driving like a complete jackass in rain. Glad he got sniped.

