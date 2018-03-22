RIP Geoffrey: Toys 'Я' Us Classic 'I Don't Wanna Grow Up' Jingle Performed In A Minor Key

March 22, 2018

toys-r-us-jingle-minor-key.jpg

To honor the closing of all Toys 'Я' Us stores after more than six decades in the toy business, this is a video of musician Chase Holfelder performing the classic 'I Don't Wanna Grow Up, I'm A Toys 'Я' Us Kid' jingle in a minor key. It sounds sad. It also sounds like something straight out of a Disney movie. I haven't been to a toys 'Я' Us in many years, but I remember when I was a kid buying Nintendo games there and losing my mind over all the LEGO sets. Plus riding the skateboards and bikes down the aisles like a maniac. *shrug* I guess times change, and, no matter how much we don't want to, we all DO grow up. "I just saw you pee in a coworker's desk drawer." PETER PAN FOREVER.

Keep going for the video, as well as the original for reference and a commercial for one of the Nickelodeon/Toys 'Я' Us Super Toy Runs (five minutes to grab everything you can in the store) because that's all I ever dreamed about as a kid.

Thanks to Dave D, who's not convinced the kids who won those Super Toy Runs weren't just actors.

