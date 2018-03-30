Real Products That Exist: Earthworm Jerky

In bet you can't eat just one news, this is the earthworm jerky available from the Newport Jerky Company of Newport, Rhode Island. It costs $10 for a 5 gram package, which is presumably about a million dried worms. Want to try earthworm jerky but don't feel like paying $10? Here's what you do: 1) wait for it to rain, then 2) wait for the sun to come out and finally, 3) rake the sidewalk. Bon appétit!

Thanks to Lydia, for reminding me how much I loved reading How To Eat Fried Worms when I was a kid, but also now. It's a timeless classic. Maybe not as good as The Boxcar Children, but nothing is.