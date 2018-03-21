Quadruple Neck Bass Guitar Solo (With Only One String Per Neck)

This is a video of musician Dave504 performing a solo on a bass guitar with four necks, but only one string per neck (previously: his 15-string electric bass slapping performance). Minus the difficulty in playing it, can somebody explain to me if/how this sounds different than a single neck with four strings. Does it have something to do with the pickups or the size of the neck itself? Or because everything is further spread apart? Or does it not sound any different? I'm tone-deaf and not very good at music. Or math. Or art. "Or writing." I'm just the worst.

