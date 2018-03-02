Pew!: The Sound Of A Piece Of Ice Hitting The Bottom Of A 90-Meter Borehole In Antarctica

March 2, 2018

ice-down-borehole.jpg

This is a video of glaciologist Peter Neff dropping a chunk of ice down a 90-meter borehole in Antarctica to hear what it sounds like. I was not expecting that cartoon gunshot sound it made when it hit the bottom. It sounded so out of place at first I assumed somebody had added a sound effect to the video, but apparently it's legit. Science! "That is barely science." Please, everything is science (except the things that are black magic).

Keep going for the video and make sure to have your volume up.

Thanks to hairless, who would have dropped everything in his pockets down there. Okay now that's called littering.

  • skeptic

    I just spent ten minutes watching the video on loop.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Just waiting for the inevitable recut of some movie with this sound... For instance the last samurai, but every time someone hits tom cruise with a wooden stick: "pew"! Or the notebook, but every time old ryan gosling turns a page: "pew"!

  • Doog

    Alright, so clicking at the 0:06 mark semi-rapidly is really entertaining. PEW! PEW! PEW!

  • Andyman7714

    And now for the sound a person falling down that hole.

  • Doog

    Cue the Wilhelm Scream.

  • Homestar

    And that one creaky door sound effect I swear I hear once in every show.

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Bubbles_The_Klown

    So that's what banging bottom sounds like.

