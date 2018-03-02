Pew!: The Sound Of A Piece Of Ice Hitting The Bottom Of A 90-Meter Borehole In Antarctica

This is a video of glaciologist Peter Neff dropping a chunk of ice down a 90-meter borehole in Antarctica to hear what it sounds like. I was not expecting that cartoon gunshot sound it made when it hit the bottom. It sounded so out of place at first I assumed somebody had added a sound effect to the video, but apparently it's legit. Science! "That is barely science." Please, everything is science (except the things that are black magic).

Keep going for the video and make sure to have your volume up.

🔊🔊Sound ON🔊🔊



When #science is done, it's fun to drop ice down a 90 m deep borehole in an #Antarctic 🇦🇶 #glacier ❄️. So satisfying when it hits the bottom.



Happy hump day. pic.twitter.com/dQtLPWQi7T — Peter Neff (@peter_neff) February 28, 2018

Thanks to hairless, who would have dropped everything in his pockets down there. Okay now that's called littering.