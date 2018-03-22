People From 70 Different Countries Describe What Dogs And Cats Sound Like
This is the latest episode of Condé Nast Traveler's Many People from Many Countries Say Things starring people from 70 different countries making dog and cat noises (previously: sneezing around the world and how to say the 'Bless You' equivalent). I would say about half of the countries go 'woof woof' for dogs and 'meow' for cats, and I found the exceptions a little surprising. I also found out how weird it is to hear so many people say 'meow' in a row, and I'm worried a handful of these folks would try petting a wolf.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Christina D, who was really hoping to hear at least one moo.
