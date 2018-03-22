People From 70 Different Countries Describe What Dogs And Cats Sound Like

March 22, 2018

dogs-and-cat-sounds-around-the-world.jpg

This is the latest episode of Condé Nast Traveler's Many People from Many Countries Say Things starring people from 70 different countries making dog and cat noises (previously: sneezing around the world and how to say the 'Bless You' equivalent). I would say about half of the countries go 'woof woof' for dogs and 'meow' for cats, and I found the exceptions a little surprising. I also found out how weird it is to hear so many people say 'meow' in a row, and I'm worried a handful of these folks would try petting a wolf.

Thanks to Christina D, who was really hoping to hear at least one moo.

  • Sandy Dmyterko

    There were more variations in different languages to the sound of cats purring when Amy sang Soft Kitty on the Big Bang Theory.

  • Brent Turcotte

    if your dog goes bakda it may be broken

  • WhiteEagle2

    Interesting the Meow seems to be more agreed upon than woof. Some of those dog sounds were closer to robots than dogs.

  • Munihausen

    Not bad, everyone else.

  • Bling Nye

    BORK BORK BORK BORK BORK BORK

Previous Post