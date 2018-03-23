Pastry Chef Spends Three Days Trying To Make A Gourmet Version Of Cheetos

March 23, 2018

gourmet-cheetos.jpg

Regular Cheeto, left, and gourmet Cheeto (or possible shrimp tempura), right.

This is a video from Bon Appétit of senior food editor and pastry chef Claire Saffitz's three day quest to create a gourmet version of Cheetos from scratch. But, just like tipster K Diddie mentioned, Why mess with perfection? The video is sixteen minutes long though so I'd be lying if I watched it all, but I did skip around and see plenty of orange slurry in blenders. I also hit up the vending machine and ate a bag of Cheetos while I was writing this (and one of Cool Ranch Doritos and a six-pack of those little powdered donuts if we're being completely honest) because, just like tipster K Diddie mentioned, Why mess with perfection? "You already said that." I feel like it was a point worth reiterating.

Keep going for the video while I argue with a coworker that Flamin' Hot already is the gourmet version of Cheetos.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees you know you're leaving the dream when your job involves trying to make fancier snack foods in a kitchen all day.

