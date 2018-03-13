'Only Slightly Exaggerated', Oregon's Studio Ghibli Inspired Tourism Ad

March 13, 2018

oregon-studio-ghibli-travle-ad.jpg

This is 'Only Slightly Exaggerated', a Studio Ghibli inspired tourism ad commissioned by Oregon to encourage travelers to visit the state and see all the sky whales and bicycling caterpillars and ride the giant bunnies. You can even grab dinner aboard an interconnected restaurant of hot air balloons, complete with an all-animal waitstaff! I don't know about you, but I just booked a ticket. "To Oregon?" No, I've already been there. "Where to then?" Nunya! "Wow, real mature, GW." I've never had a successful relationship.

Keep going for the commercial.

Guy Builds Giant Version Of A Pocket Lighter That Can Shoot Flames Eight Feet

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: advertising, animation, beautiful, cartoons, commercial, going places, great job, having a great time, hayao miyazaki, howl's moving castle, my neighbor totoro, mythical, sold!, sounds right, spirited away, studio ghibli, tourism, travel, traveling, whatever you're selling i'm buying
Previous Post