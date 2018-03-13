'Only Slightly Exaggerated', Oregon's Studio Ghibli Inspired Tourism Ad

This is 'Only Slightly Exaggerated', a Studio Ghibli inspired tourism ad commissioned by Oregon to encourage travelers to visit the state and see all the sky whales and bicycling caterpillars and ride the giant bunnies. You can even grab dinner aboard an interconnected restaurant of hot air balloons, complete with an all-animal waitstaff! I don't know about you, but I just booked a ticket. "To Oregon?" No, I've already been there. "Where to then?" Nunya! "Wow, real mature, GW." I've never had a successful relationship.

Keep going for the commercial.