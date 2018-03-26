Oh No!: Video Of A Life-Size T-Rex Statue Burning At A Colorado Dinosaur Park
As much as I love fire, sometimes it's not okay. This is one of those times. Here's the heartbreaking footage of a life-size t-rex statue in full burn mode at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Canon City, Colorado. Thankfully, it was only one of sixteen of the park's life-size t-rex statues, so there are still plenty of others for visitors to sneak in and have sex with at night. "Um, what?" Nothing -- nothing. *donning ski mask and ninja suit*
Keep going for the video as well as a shot of the very sad aftermath.
Thanks to MorganP and Alyssa, agree Burning Man is fine, but Burning Dino? Not okay.
