Oasis's 'Wonderwall' Music Video Recreated In LEGO

March 28, 2018

This is a portion of Oasis's music video for their 1995 hit 'Wonderwall' recreated entirely in LEGO by Youtuber James Cawood. I remember that song! It really takes me back. I was barely 400 years old, still trying to earn my GED from Hogwarts via a correspondence program. I failed, but they still took my money anyways. "You're a Muggle." I'M NOT A MUGGLE. "Do something magical then." *wink* "What was that?" A spell of arousal. "Well it didn't work." It wasn't for YOU, good lookin'.

Keep going for the video, an interesting behind-the-scenes look, and the original for reference.

Thanks to K Diddie, for reminding us all to don't look back in anger, no matter how much you want to.

  • GeneralDisorder

    All that work and they only did half the video.

  • The_Wretched

    Just as well. They had to pull the song from video and radio playing due to the increase in people piercing their ear drums and intentionally causing accidents to get it to stop.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Classic payola. Sadly illegal. Take that music industry!

