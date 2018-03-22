Nothing Short Of Glorious: Livestreamer Performs Medieval Melody On Three Recorders

March 22, 2018

This is a video of medieval enthusiast and complete stud Arnulf Zeiler of Ladendorf, Niederosterreich, Austria performing some medieval tootle toots on thee different recorders in front of his pewter plate and stein collection and -- wait -- is that an early painting of Vigo The Carpathian? I don't know about you, but I'm loving everything about this. I'm half tempted to write him asking if he's looking for a roommate. And by half tempted I mean I already did BEGGING and swore I'd learn to play the recorder so we could form a Renaissance Faire jam band. Imagine the wenches!

Keep going for the video, you won't be disappointed.

Thanks to Jackie, who recognizes raw, unadulterated talent when she sees it.

