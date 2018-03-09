Not Bad: A Fallout 4 Perk Chart Shower Curtain

March 9, 2018

fallout-4-perk-chart-shower-curtain-1.jpg

This is the Fallout 4 perk chart shower curtain available from ThinkGeek ($25). Admittedly it's pretty cool looking, the only problem I have with it is I wasn't really into Fallout 4 all that much. Don't get me wrong, I still played it all the way through and got the platinum trophy (Facebook proof HERE) because it didn't suck complete ass (or anywhere near it really) like that one ex you dated for way too long, it just wasn't the mindblowing gaming experience that Fallout 3 and New Vegas (along with all their DLC) were to me. Both of those games really MEANT something to me. "We're talking about a shower curtain." It's sweet I bought two and I only have one shower and it has sliding doors.

Keep going for a couple detail shots and a picture of a bathtub this shower curtain clearly does not belong in front of (although the framed photo of Dogmeat on the shelf was a nice touch).

fallout-4-perk-chart-shower-curtain-2.jpg

fallout-4-perk-chart-shower-curtain-3.jpg

fallout-4-perk-chart-shower-curtain-4.jpg

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees the best shower curtain has been and always will be the transparent ones so you can also watch your lover shower while you sit on the toilet idly scrolling through Facebook or Instagram.

  • nick

    Fuck you, no you aren't

  • chris

    i'm playing through this right now, and i'm already spending way too much time thinking about it when i'm not playing

  • Big Dog on Krampus

  • TheQiwiMan

    I personally don't particularly like Fallout, but I like people who like Fallout.

  • Talon184

    1,158 hours on that dang game...I spent WAY too much time on it.

    GOnna have to get the VR version now...

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    thank you for putting things in perspective for me

  • Talon184

    Your time is no longer your own...you have been warned.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

