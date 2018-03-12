Nice: Guy Replaces His Volvo's Door Ajar Chime With Toto's 'Africa'

Just when you thought screencaps couldn't get any more exciting, this is a video of Chris Ng demonstrating the module he installed in his 1980's Volvo 240 to play an 8-bit version of Toto's 'Africa' instead of the traditional annoying door ajar chime. For the record, that is definitely an improvement.

The door chime in the Volvo is controlled by a plug-in sound module under the dash, so all it took to install was a quick swap of the stock version for the modified one.

To make his Volvo play Toto, Ng says that he recorded the song straight to the new module. You can do so with any smartphone or computer. Then the reprogrammed module was rewired into the door ajar circuit for the car--easy peasy.

Chris has actually started a Kickstarter to sell the recordable modules HERE if you're interested, although he's still trying to figure out just how many car models they'll work with. I got so excited I already contributed knowing full well it probably won't be compatible with my Huffy.

