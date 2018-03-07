World's Oldest Message In A Bottle Discovered On Australian Beach

A 132-year old German message in a Dutch gin bottle was recently discovered by a Perth family while taking a stroll along a Western Australia beach just north of Wedge Island. The previous record holder was a 108 year old message in a bottle. Me? I've never found anything on the beach but cigarette butts and balloons. "Those were condoms." Please don't say that, I collected them.

The message was dated June 12, 1886, and said it had been thrown overboard from the German sailing barque Paula, 950km from the WA coast.

Between 1864 until 1933, thousands of bottles were thrown overboard from German ships, each containing a form on which the captain would write the date, the ship's coordinates and details about its route. It was part of an experiment by the German Naval Observatory to better understand global ocean currents.

Fascinating. Maybe not nearly as fascinating as finding a message in a bottle that read, "I've discovered Atlantis!" and provided its coordinates, but I guess not all these finds can be that exciting. I remember when I was a kid I found a helium party balloon (mylar, definitely not a condom) in a tree in my backyard with a note attached that said if you find this balloon please call the attached number to find out where it's from so I called it and it was from like four blocks away. I've never been so disappointed in my entire life except by absolutely everything that's ever happened since.

Keep going for one more shot of the paper that was inside.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who's determined to find a 200-year old message in a bottle that better include a treasure map.