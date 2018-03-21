Netflix And Not So Chill: Imagining A Streaming Netflix Service In 1995

March 21, 2018

oldschool-netflix.jpg

This is a video imagining what Netflix might have looked like if it had existed and offered a streaming video service back in 1995. SPOILER: A giant dumpster fire. I could barely play a game of Warcraft: Orcs & Humans with a friend down the street over my 56k modem in 1995 without losing the connection, I can't imagine trying to stream a movie. "I picked up the phone." Dammit Becky, I should have known it was you. "I wanted to call my friends." I WAS PILLAGING A BRO'S VILLAGE.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who still remembers when Blockbuster was king.

  • tim

    It's like RealPlayer, with a Netscape front end.

  • TheQiwiMan

    3:00- asks the viewer the profound question: "Would you rather sit on a park bench next to convicted serial pedophile Jared from those Subway commercials, or a Mime?"

    I've legitimately sat here for a good 60 seconds and I still don't know.

Previous Post
Next Post