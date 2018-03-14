Monty Python And The Holy Grail Edited Into Historical Drama Trailer

This is a historical drama trailer edited together from clips from Monty Python And The Holy Grail (which actually had its world premier in Los Angeles on this day, April 14th, in 1975) by Youtuber Testudo Aubreii for a 'cross genre trailer' school editing project. He did a great job and I would definitely watch that. Of course I'd watch just about anything and probably hold the record for most hours spent watching the TV Guide channel. "Is that the only channel you get?" Please *putting on cool guy shades* It's the only channel I NEED. *taking off cool guy shades* But yes also it's the only one I get.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Shannon S, who agrees the real Holy Grail isn't the chalice used at the Last Supper, but the friends you make along the way while trying to find it.