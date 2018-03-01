Milwaukee Morning News Captures Mysterious Lights On Live City Cam

This is a short clip from the FOX6 morning news in Milwaukee, Wisconsin of some mysterious lights that appeared on a live-feed of the city in the early morning hours of February 27th. Any idea what those are? "Aliens." I mean what else could they be? They remind me of the little darting stars I see when I stand up from a toilet too fast, except you can't catch those on camera. You can get light-headed and pass out in the stall with your pants down though, which, COMPLETELY BULLSHIT FACT: didn't make me eligible for workman's comp even though I said I did it on a stepladder trying to grab more printer paper.

UPDATE: Allegedly seagulls. Added a second video of those in case you actually want to buy that lie.

