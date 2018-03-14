Master Criminal Crawls Around On Floor To Avoid Security Cams, Fails Miserably

I'm not sure if he doesn't understand how security cams work, or if he just likes pretending he's a worm (he's definitely a no-good rotten snake) but this is a video of a burglar in Brighton, Victoria, Australia repeatedly crawling around on the floor in an attempt to avoid detection by the home's security cameras/ possible motion sensors. No word if he's been caught since, but with Ocean's Eleven robbery skills like that there's no way he isn't ransacking a bank vault even as I type this. Oooooor in a holding cell awaiting his court date. *banging gavel* Trial by sharks!

Keep going for the video. Also, did he open a bottle of wine in the kitcken? And what the hell was he doing in the bathroom for nine minutes? Did he rip their shower curtain down?

