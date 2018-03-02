Man Keeps His Cool During Gorilla Charge In Jungle

This is a video of a man filming a family of gorillas when a large female gorilla lets out a roar and charges him (previously: a guy standing his ground against an elephant). Apparently he proved he wasn't a threat by remaining still, and the gorilla backed off. If you really want to prove you're not a threat? Poop your pants. It's like the universal language for 'I pose no risk to you.' Also, if you were wondering, apparently humans aren't the only animals who take offense to some dude hiding behind a tree in the woods trying to videotape their family.

Keep going for the video, but the charge is at 1:35. The rest is just run of the mill nature documentary footage.

Thanks to Happy Weekend, who I'm counting on after this hellish week.