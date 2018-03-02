Man Keeps His Cool During Gorilla Charge In Jungle

March 2, 2018

gorilla-charge.jpg

This is a video of a man filming a family of gorillas when a large female gorilla lets out a roar and charges him (previously: a guy standing his ground against an elephant). Apparently he proved he wasn't a threat by remaining still, and the gorilla backed off. If you really want to prove you're not a threat? Poop your pants. It's like the universal language for 'I pose no risk to you.' Also, if you were wondering, apparently humans aren't the only animals who take offense to some dude hiding behind a tree in the woods trying to videotape their family.

Keep going for the video, but the charge is at 1:35. The rest is just run of the mill nature documentary footage.

Thanks to Happy Weekend, who I'm counting on after this hellish week.

  • Doog

    Did that guy just reassure the gorillas he wasn't a threat by speaking some language they understood? Oh, there's at least one other person involved. For a minute I thought this guy learned the Gorilla Language and successfully parlayed a peace treaty during a gorilla charge, which would have been amazing.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I don't even know what language that guy was speaking, but I can still tell he's got a pretty strong American accent when he speaks it.

  • Doog

    Yeah, his English in the beginning sounds pretty American. I'm partly convinced the second language is some legitimate Gorilla Language.

