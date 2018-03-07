Man Builds Pringle Ring While Discussing The Physics Of Stacking

This is a video of Youtuber The Action Lab building a complete circle out of Pringles (aka a Ringle) while discussing the physics of stacking (previously: flying a drone inside a moving vehicle and experimenting with a magnet powerful enough to repel a mouse). I learned a lot by watching, but mostly just that I have almost no attention span and prefer Doritos or Flamin' Hot Cheetos anyway.

Keep going for the video in case you feel like learning.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who basically works in the office now. Can you run and see if the vending machine has any of those little powdered donuts left?