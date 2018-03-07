Man Builds Pringle Ring While Discussing The Physics Of Stacking
This is a video of Youtuber The Action Lab building a complete circle out of Pringles (aka a Ringle) while discussing the physics of stacking (previously: flying a drone inside a moving vehicle and experimenting with a magnet powerful enough to repel a mouse). I learned a lot by watching, but mostly just that I have almost no attention span and prefer Doritos or Flamin' Hot Cheetos anyway.
Keep going for the video in case you feel like learning.
Thanks again to K Diddie, who basically works in the office now. Can you run and see if the vending machine has any of those little powdered donuts left?
-
Meh
-
The_Wretched
-
shashi
Read More: building things, chips, come on man the original flavor is the worst flavor what's the matter with you i don't want to eat that get some pizza or sour cream and onion up in there, dare to dream, interesting, learning by looking, now build a fort out of flamin' hot cheeto sticks and we'll talk, physics, science, shapes, video