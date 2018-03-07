Man Builds Pringle Ring While Discussing The Physics Of Stacking

March 7, 2018

pringles-stacking-physics.jpg

This is a video of Youtuber The Action Lab building a complete circle out of Pringles (aka a Ringle) while discussing the physics of stacking (previously: flying a drone inside a moving vehicle and experimenting with a magnet powerful enough to repel a mouse). I learned a lot by watching, but mostly just that I have almost no attention span and prefer Doritos or Flamin' Hot Cheetos anyway.

Keep going for the video in case you feel like learning.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who basically works in the office now. Can you run and see if the vending machine has any of those little powdered donuts left?

  • Meh

    Now that is impressive. I can't stop eating them if i buy a package. Personally those blue ones are my favorite, so sour, so hmmm.

  • The_Wretched

    Pringles are great and all. Best to describe them as a food like substance. They might keep you from starving to death but they don't have the nutraments you need to live.

  • shashi

    instructions unclear, Pringles now stuck in trachea

