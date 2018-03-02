Mad Skills: Guy Makes 18 Stacked Pyramid Beer Pong Shots In A Row

March 2, 2018

beer-pong-kid.jpg

This is a video of Instagrammer bbsdoingnothing successfully beer ponging three 6-cup stacked pyramids in a row without a single miss. That is impressive. So, if you were wondering who just had at least 20 balls in their shorts, it was this guy. Me? I don't like playing beer pong with a partner that good. I like to lose a lot, because the losers have to drink the beer. I thought the whole purpose of the game was to drink as much of the party's beer as possible without making it too obvious that's what you're trying to do. I'm not here to impress anybody with my throw a ball in a cup skills, I'm here to get drunk then lose my balance trying to pee and rip down your shower curtain. I might even try to fight myself in the mirror for pushing me.

  • Talon184

    This may seem unimpressive to some...but trust me, this sort of thing takes a lot of balls.

    18 of em...

    ...18 balls

  • Michael Knight

    mad ball skillz.

  • Talon184

    He is a master ball-handler

  • Doog

    Man he's shooting laser beams. I've always been more of an arch shooter myself, but I don't think I've ever done 18 in a row. Mostly because a typical game is only 10 cups.

  • Meh

    How to play those things without sound? Otherwise I'll assume he hits it.

