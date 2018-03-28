Little Kid Crawls Under Chick-Fil-A Bathroom Stall Door To Ask For Help Washing His Hands

March 28, 2018

kid-crawls-under-bathroom-stall.jpg

This is a short video of a young boy who crawls under a Chick-Fil-A bathroom stall door with an empty cup of mouth wash (apparently a lot of Chick-Fil-A bathrooms have mouth wash dispensers) to ask the man on the shitter if he can help him wash his hands. I like how he peeks under the door first to ask the man's name (Andrew), because he was clearly taught not talk to strangers, and now Andrew isn't a stranger. I also like how he unlocks the door and leaves and tells Andrew he's going to need to relock it instead of going back the way he came. Kids: their brains work in weird, mysterious ways. But mostly very poorly at decision making.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees if you're crawling around on a public bathroom floor it better be because you lost a contact.

That's Too Much: A $2-Million Bathtub Made From Petrified Wood

Previous Story

Oasis's 'Wonderwall' Music Video Recreated In LEGO

Next Story
  • Ollie Williams

    I don't understand why people seem to deliberately type/talk like idiots.

  • Ryan Dials

    most people dont speak casually in proper prose (especially when surprised on the john)

  • Doog

    Honestly it's because you have to play to your audience. Content with misspellings/idiotic sayings/emojis/etc. get far more attention. I think the real question is why do these things have such mass appeal online?

  • Ollie Williams

    Because people are idiots.

  • Doog

    I believe that statement answers all questions related to this topic.

  • Ollie Williams

    I believe that statements answers most questions period.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Ur just not lit fam

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    the "[noun] be like..." is the most infuriating to me

  • AdvancePlays

    'Invariant be' has been around for centuries, practically as long as the standard form. People with no linguistic knowledge taking non-standard forms of English as a sign of unintelligence, now that's the worst part of it all.

    You'd be thoroughly scolded for saying "I should" instead of "I ought to" not even 50 years ago.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    you gotta have the "like" in there too. people do that all the time nowadays. it grinds my gears.

  • Bling Nye

    Throw in some vocal fry and it's time to start stabbing people.

  • GeneralDisorder

    What? That kid's probably three. He can't help it. Blame the parents.

  • Doog

    Hahaha

  • SentimentalFury

    "They kids" ???

  • Urdnot Wrex

    And why on earth was this being filmed? Did he tell the kik to wait until he had his camera recording?

  • TheQiwiMan

    Some kid starts to crawl under the door while I'm on the toilet, you better believe I'm filming that to use as evidence to the officer that I'm not Jared from Subway!

    If a mom is shitty enough to send her small toddler into a men's room unsupervised, I wouldn't put it past her to make false, life-destroying claims against random men either.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    yeah, the creepiest part of this is that filming the scenario was the guy's initial reaction

  • Ryan Dials

    Dude i use to work at a highschool and let me tell you! I always avoided passing the hallways during the 5 minute passing period because i was worried i’d bump into a student! Whether it was a simple shoulder tap or accidently stepping on their foot, there’s always that one parent! Always!

  • Ollie Williams

    The video would come in very handy when the parent walks in and accuses the guy of molesting their child.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    "here's the video i took right before molesting your child"

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: ahahahahahahaha, bathroom, bathroom stalls, bro that's mouthwash, can you shut the door behind you?, children, i think your mom's outside, i'm not sure what i would have done, kids, that brought me great joy, video, what's your name?, you just gotta lock it
Previous Post
Next Post