Little Kid Crawls Under Chick-Fil-A Bathroom Stall Door To Ask For Help Washing His Hands

This is a short video of a young boy who crawls under a Chick-Fil-A bathroom stall door with an empty cup of mouth wash (apparently a lot of Chick-Fil-A bathrooms have mouth wash dispensers) to ask the man on the shitter if he can help him wash his hands. I like how he peeks under the door first to ask the man's name (Andrew), because he was clearly taught not talk to strangers, and now Andrew isn't a stranger. I also like how he unlocks the door and leaves and tells Andrew he's going to need to relock it instead of going back the way he came. Kids: their brains work in weird, mysterious ways. But mostly very poorly at decision making.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees if you're crawling around on a public bathroom floor it better be because you lost a contact.