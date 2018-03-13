Just A Geico Employee Doing 70MPH On The Highway While Texting

March 13, 2018

geico-texter.jpg

This is a short video of "a Geico guy texting at 70 MPH." Of course there's also the possibility he isn't a Geico employee at all, but a Progressive employee on a viral mission to to give Geico employees a bad rap. He's definitely a Geico employee though, just so we're clear. "Maybe the gecko is driving." That was my first thought too, they're probably just filming a commercial. "Were you paid to say that?" Geico is the only company who would insure me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dave, who agrees of all cars to not be caught texting in, that one is definitely in the top ten.

Watching Ants Use Their Bodies To Build Impressively Long Bridges

Previous Story

Burger Flipping Robot Starts Work, Put On Break After Two Days Because "Humans Can't Keep Up"

Next Story
  • TheQiwiMan

    "Don't need insurance if no one gets into accidents. Better go create a market need for our service!"

  • Talon184

    I wonder if he'll still save 15% or more on his auto insurance after Geico fires him.

  • Ez

    "Can you try to get the whole Geico logo?"

    Turn the phone sideways. Ta-da!

  • Bling Nye

    What if he's not texting, but just changing the playlist because he wasn't in the mood for trip-hop after all? Or browsing teh pr0ns? WHY IS IT ALWAYS TEXTING?! What is this 2004?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    PSA: don't porn and drive kids. pull over and masturbate on the side of the road like everyone else.

  • Ez

    I really hope there's supposed to be another comma in that sentence after 'drive'.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    either way, i wouldn't recommend it

  • TheQiwiMan
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: ahahahahahahaha, busted, cars, caught in the act, caught red-handed, companies, don't text and drive, driving around having a terrible time, getting in trouble, insurance, job security shmob security, phones, safety, safety last, texting, transportation, video, vroom vroom, woopsie, you're about to have to file your own claim
Previous Post
Next Post