Japan Getting A Hello Kitty Themed Bullet Train

The train will operate on the Sanyo Shinkansen line from the Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka to Hakata Station in Fukuoka.

The exterior of the train will feature a pink and white colour scheme, additionally Hello Kitty's bow and signature ribbon will be incorporated into the design. On the inside, the second carriage of the train will feature a stylish interior inspired by Hello Kitty's world.

