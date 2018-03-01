It Was Glorious: A Ten Minute Firework Display Purposefully Launched All At Once

This is a video of Youtuber Tom Scott teaming up with firework display company Titanium Fireworks to set off a ten minute display all at once (previously: two videos of the same thing happening unintentionally). And let me tell you -- it was glorious. Maybe not AS glorious as I'd expected, but I did expect it to be so bright I'd be able to see people's skeletons through their skin. I guess that's what I get for setting my expectations too high. It's like buying a sandwich from a gas station on your way home from work. You can actually expect it to be good (especially for $4.29), but two blocks from home you're puking tuna salad out the driver's side window trying not to take out any more mailboxes. "Sounds like you're speaking from experience." I'm speaking from EXPERIENCES.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 3:00 to cut the fat.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees the best firework displays are entirely finale.