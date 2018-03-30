Intense: Video From An Eating Contest Where Contestants Eat 16 Progressively Hotter Peppers

Seen here during round nine (red habaneros, 450,000 Scoville Heat Units), this is a video from the 2015 University Of Bath Chili Eating Contest, in which contestants ate sixteen progressively hotter peppers (provided they successfully ate the previous one and weren't disqualified), beginning with weak-ass green jalapenos (~3,000 SHUs) and ending with some face-melting Carolina reapers (1,569,000+ SHUs). The final round is a speed round between the two remaining contestants to see who can eat both a peach ghost scorpion pepper and ghost pepper the fastest, although the guy concedes before either even takes a bite. Their poor anuses. :(

Keep going for the video, but feel free to skip around.

Thanks to Dunc, who informed me he could have eaten all those peppers at once AND gone back for seconds. I have heartburn even thinking about it.