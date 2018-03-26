Ingenuity: Man De-Ices Windshield With Aerosol Can Fireball

March 26, 2018

fireball-windshield-deicing.jpg

Because ice scrapers aren't for everyone (some people were actually born unable to produce elbow grease), this is a video of a Winchester, England man de-icing his windshield in the morning using the ol' aerosol flamethrower trick. I assume the dude filming is either friends with the guy, or this guy does this every morning because how else would he know to film him? The guy even looks up a couple times gives him a friendly finger at one point. Regardless, I admire this man's outside the box thinking, especially since that outside the box thinking involves fire, which always scores bonus points when I'm judging. Take Olympic 10-meter platform diving for example. I don't care if you do a cannonball, I'm still scoring you higher than the athlete who performs a flawless 3.5 somersaults in the tuck position but chose to dive flameless.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Read Easy, who agrees there are very few things fire can't solve.

Two Legged Ostrich Inspired Robot Has A Playdate/Dance With A Spot Quadruped Robot

Previous Story

She's On Fire!: Grandma Dominates Arcade Basketball Shooting Game

Next Story
  • TheQiwiMan

    This is pretty brilliant.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    I'll stick with my hotel key card

  • Geekologie

    buy me a drink at the hotel bar, say six pm?

  • The_Wretched

    If you haven't read his name, he's serious about all that.

  • Doog

    Personally I've actually had pretty good luck with the Spray De-Icers. I always forget they exist until after I've gone a whole winter scraping the windows like a peasant.

  • Meh

    And there i was scratching and waiting chilling out inside.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: burn baby burn, car, cold, fire, fire in the hole!, fire in your hole!, i don't have time to wait for a defroster!, ice, ingenuity, it's not for everyone, makes sense to me, now you're talking my language, problem solving, screw those ice scrapers, solving problems, sure why not, whatever works, winter
Previous Post
Next Post