Ice Cold: Dad Pranks Daughter With Fake Rejection Letter From Magnet School For Cheating At Mario Kart

This is a video of Youtuber olclops pranking his 13-year old daughter with a fake rejection letter to the visual arts magnet high school of her dreams because she cheated at Mario Kart. Well, she didn't just cheat at Mario Kart, she unpaused the game when he was out of the room -- that's actually a step beyond cheating. Then he gives her the real acceptance letter (but did he know it wasn't a rejection letter prior to that?) and the video ends with everybody happy and cheering, just like never happens in real life.

Keep going for the video. Also, congratulations on the acceptance.

