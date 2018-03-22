I Was Not Prepared For That: Kindergartner Gives Weather Report

This is a video of Carden Corts giving the Nashville, Tennessee based Waverly Belmont Elementary School weather report for March 21, 2018. It's easily one of the best weather reports I've ever seen, and I would gladly wake up at 6AM to watch the local weather if it was anything like this (it isn't, which is why I hit snooze until 10AM). The so-called "pros" could really learn a thing or two from young Carden. Mostly: be entertaining, everybody under 85 already checked the weather on their phone anyways.

Keep going for the video. Just watch it, if you don't like it I'll refund your money (you paid nothing, just so we're clear).

Thanks to K Diddie, for failing to remind me to wind up my car windows last night and now my back seat is a swamp.