I Think I Can, I Think I Can, I Think I Can: Russian Man Struggling To Climb An Icy Sidewalk

This is a video from Rostov-on-Don (get off him!), Russia of a man struggling to make it up an icy sidewalk. I think it's more of a performance piece though because I'm pretty sure he's the one who set up the camera because that doesn't look like a security cam and there's nobody holding it. Personally, I would have just waited it out until the earth rotated a little further and the sidewalk was flatter -- or even downhill. "You really don't understand anything, do you GW?" Only the language of love.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees he should have just activated his rocket skates.