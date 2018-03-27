I Think I Can, I Think I Can, I Think I Can: Russian Man Struggling To Climb An Icy Sidewalk

March 27, 2018

This is a video from Rostov-on-Don (get off him!), Russia of a man struggling to make it up an icy sidewalk. I think it's more of a performance piece though because I'm pretty sure he's the one who set up the camera because that doesn't look like a security cam and there's nobody holding it. Personally, I would have just waited it out until the earth rotated a little further and the sidewalk was flatter -- or even downhill. "You really don't understand anything, do you GW?" Only the language of love.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees he should have just activated his rocket skates.

  • A great metaphor for life.

  • Doog

    In Soviet Russia, sidewalk walks you!

    Am I even doing this right? At least the video isn't from Georgia instead of Russia this time.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Second best use for a pole I've ever seen.

  • Benjamin Steele

  • TheQiwiMan

    Wait, isn't this considered "racist" now? How dare you display that symbol of racial oppression!

  • asdfadfs

    only in brittan, and they've got a pug on deathrow for lifting it's paw to hitler videos, so you shouldn't take their word for it as if they were sane people. ;)

  • steve holt

    nice one

  • WhiteEagle2

    This should be an Olympic sport. I was on the edge of my seat waiting for him to biff.

  • Nigel Heywood

    I say we change a few things like the shoes to Rubber boots, sandals, socks then change the pole to rubber, or spiked. We are at the tip of the iceburg of a great sport here...
    Or just change the ice to be hot oil...OMG..this is awesome!!! gotta sit down...

