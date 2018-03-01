How Big Is A Trillion Dollars In Singles, A Comparison

This is a video created by the folks at Animated Comparisons showing just how large a pile of a trillion dollars in ones would be. The video starts with a single buck, then moves up through the hundreds and thousands, millions and billions, and finally, a trillion. Now that is a large stack of cash. Of course you could make it 1/100th that size if you used $100 bills instead of $1's. Who wants their fortune entirely in singles anyways? Life isn't a strip club. I mean it isn't, right? Wait -- IS IT?! Two questions: where's the buffet, and am I allowed to bring a plate to the stage? Man oh man, I hope there's lo mein.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Gregory C, who informed me he knows exactly how big a five and three ones is. Haha, I bet the exact same size as the four singles I've got.