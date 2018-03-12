Hamster Complete Mini Recreation Of Super Mario Bros Level 1-4

This is a short video of Youtuber yutako55's pet hamster completing a miniature (and shorter) version of Super Mario Bros level 1-4 in real life (previously: his hamster completing level 1-1). I've always wanted a hamster but they only live a few years and death is very hard on me. I remember one time when I was like five I had a pet fish die and I was inconsolable. "For how long?" Honestly I just wanna be alone for a while if you don't mind.

Keep going for the video. Also, I just added videos of the hamster completing levels 1-2 and 1-3 because they were on Youtube. Fingers crossed for all the levels in the future.

Thanks to Devon, who wants to know if hamsters or gerbils are better at video games. Rest assured somebody will get a government grant to find out.