Guy Uses iPhone X's Face-Tracking To Create Onscreen Bottomless Pit Parallax Effect

This a video demonstration of a little app created by developer Robert McGregor that uses the iPhone X's face-tracking system (specifically its eye-tracking) to create an onscreen 'bottomless pit' parallax effect. Apparently 'TheParallaxView' will be available in the App Store soon for those of you still looking for new ways to justify the $1,000 you spent on the phone. And what better way to do that than with a party trick? I don't know about you, but whenever I see something like this it reminds me of an infinity mirror. I remember I once rented an apartment that had mirrored walls on both the front and rear of the shower and I would just stand there for hours pretending like I really did have a thousand penises. I miss that place.

Keep going for the whole video, including an explanation of how the app works.

Thanks to Code, who, like me, was pretty sure he could saw the bottom of that 'bottomless' pit.