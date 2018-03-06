Guy Recreates DOOM Screenshot On Etch-A-Sketch

March 6, 2018

doom-on-etch-a-sketch.jpg

This is a ten minute video of a guy recreating a shot from the original DOOM on a little travel Etch-A-Sketch. Pretty impressive, right? I thought so. Of course I'm still blown away every time my dad does the removable thumb trick so I might not be the person to ask except for dating advice, which I'm great at. "My boyfriend doesn't like holding hands in public, what should I do?" Slowly poison him.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, for confirming that you can, in fact, run DOOM on anything.

That's Too Much: Deadlift Causes Crazy Nose Bleed

Previous Story

Cool: Splitting Ten Decks Of Playing Cards With A Blade Attached To Hydraulic Press

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: doom, everybody needs a hobby, having a great time, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, toys, video games, well there went ten minutes of my life no regrets i wasn't going to do anything more important anyways
Previous Post
Next Post