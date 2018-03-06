Guy Recreates DOOM Screenshot On Etch-A-Sketch

This is a ten minute video of a guy recreating a shot from the original DOOM on a little travel Etch-A-Sketch. Pretty impressive, right? I thought so. Of course I'm still blown away every time my dad does the removable thumb trick so I might not be the person to ask except for dating advice, which I'm great at. "My boyfriend doesn't like holding hands in public, what should I do?" Slowly poison him.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, for confirming that you can, in fact, run DOOM on anything.