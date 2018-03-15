Guy Builds His Own Impressive Prosthetic Arm Out Of LEGO

These are several videos of David Aguilar, who was born with an underdeveloped right arm, demonstrating the prosthetic replacement he built out of LEGO parts. He's spent the last decade refining the design, and even uses the arm while DJing under the name 'Hand Solo'. I get it, like the Star Trek character! "Star Wars." Like the Star Wars character!

Ever since he was a kid, David Aguilar was obsessed with Lego. He spent his childhood building cars, planes, helicopters, and eventually, his own prosthetic. Born with a deformed arm, the self-named "Hand Solo" decided to take his Lego-building skills to the next level. At age 18, he perfected his designs with the MK2, a prosthetic arm with the ability to bend and pick up objects with a pincer-like grip.

Good looking, David, you've clearly got a bright future ahead of you (PROTIP: wear sunglasses). Also, a related question: where do LEGO bricks fit in as a building material on the scale of The Three Little Pigs? "Between the second and third pigs, but closer to the third." Cool, that's what I thought.

Keep going for a Great Big Story video, as well as two others posted by David: his first model, and his new MK2 design.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees there's nothing a little ingenuity and LEGO bricks can't solve.