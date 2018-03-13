Guy Builds Giant Version Of A Pocket Lighter That Can Shoot Flames Eight Feet

March 13, 2018

This is a video of Youtuber BrainfooTV discussing the build of, then testing (by burning a bunch of stuff, heck yeah!) the giant version of a pocket lighter he built from a propane torch and various pipes and valves and fittings. The result is pretty sweet, although that's certainly not something I want laying around the apartment when the police come by asking about last night's fire. "What fire?" I don't know of any fire, I was at home all night Netflixing with my girlfriend. She made him watch 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.' Back me up honey. 'I totally did that.' See? You believe me, right? "That was definitely you throwing your voice. Besides, everyone knows you're a pyromaniac." I'm not a pyromaniac, I'm a pyromancer, there's a difference. "What's the difference?" Mostly just the spelling.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 4:30 for the testing to begin.

Thanks to K Diddie, who's going to have to start counting his own Geekologie gold star tipping awards and tell me how many I owe him at the end of the week.

