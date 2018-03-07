Greased Lightning: Video Of A Rubik's Cube Solving Machine Solving A Cube In 0.38 Seconds

This is a video of a Rubik's Cube solving machine solving a cube in 0.38 seconds (previously: a machine solving one in 0.637 seconds), which is then replayed at 0.25X speed (which is still way too fast), then replayed at 0.03X speed, which Goldilocks would probably be happy with. At regular speed it doesn't even look real. Kind of like me whenever I show up for a first date and my date can't believe it's possible for a person to look so much more handsome than their dating profile photos. *shrug* What can I say? "You can be honest and say you used pictures of Shrek." I wanted to set the bar low.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carsten, who agrees there has got to be a way to mod this thing into a pleasure model.