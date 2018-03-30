Good Lord: Guy Goes Nuts Playing Guitar Hero, Bloodies Knuckles

This is a video of Youtuber donnakin15 going absolutely nuts playing Guitar Hero and eventually bloodying his knuckles at the end of the song. Was that real? Was he crying? Man, those facial expressions. I wish I was this passionate about something. I also wish I was that good at something. I wish a lot of things. "What do you wish for most, GW?" Your love. "Seriously?" God no, a jetpack and a laser blaster.

Keep going for the video, it's a life-changer.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees you will never be as hardcore as this guy.