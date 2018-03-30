Good Lord: Guy Goes Nuts Playing Guitar Hero, Bloodies Knuckles

March 30, 2018

guitar-hero-is-life.jpg

This is a video of Youtuber donnakin15 going absolutely nuts playing Guitar Hero and eventually bloodying his knuckles at the end of the song. Was that real? Was he crying? Man, those facial expressions. I wish I was this passionate about something. I also wish I was that good at something. I wish a lot of things. "What do you wish for most, GW?" Your love. "Seriously?" God no, a jetpack and a laser blaster.

Keep going for the video, it's a life-changer.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees you will never be as hardcore as this guy.

Stay Calm: Cheetah Jumps In Car During African Safari

Previous Story

Intense: Video From An Eating Contest Where Contestants Eat 16 Progressively Hotter Peppers

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: are you okay?, being the best at something isn't easy, dare to dream, going nuts, good lord, guitar hero, instruments, living the dream, oh wow, so that's what that looks like, trying hard and believing in yourself, video games, what happened?
Previous Post
Next Post