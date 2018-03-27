Go Brick Me, An Upcoming LEGO BrickHeadz Set To Create Your Own Mini Version Of Yourself

The $30 LEGO BrickHeadz Go Brick Me (#41597) is an upcoming (available early April) 708 piece LEGO set with all the pieces you need to (allegedly) build a BrickHeadz version of yourself. Obviously, I'm going to be holding that little purple magic wand and wearing a wizard hat, because that's just the kind of-- "Nerd that you are." Okay I was going to say powerful sorcerer, but we're all entitled to our own opinions, even if yours is the worst and you should be burned and eaten alive by a dragon for it.

Keep going for a handful more shots while I sift through this pile of pieces looking for a giant LEGO penis.

Thanks to Jordan // jkrazy, who's going to make an absolutely breathtaking BrickHead, I can already feel it in my plastic bones.