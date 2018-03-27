Go Brick Me, An Upcoming LEGO BrickHeadz Set To Create Your Own Mini Version Of Yourself

March 27, 2018

lego-go-brick-me-1.jpg

The $30 LEGO BrickHeadz Go Brick Me (#41597) is an upcoming (available early April) 708 piece LEGO set with all the pieces you need to (allegedly) build a BrickHeadz version of yourself. Obviously, I'm going to be holding that little purple magic wand and wearing a wizard hat, because that's just the kind of-- "Nerd that you are." Okay I was going to say powerful sorcerer, but we're all entitled to our own opinions, even if yours is the worst and you should be burned and eaten alive by a dragon for it.

Keep going for a handful more shots while I sift through this pile of pieces looking for a giant LEGO penis.

lego-go-brick-me-2.jpg

lego-go-brick-me-3.jpg

lego-go-brick-me-4.jpg

Thanks to Jordan // jkrazy, who's going to make an absolutely breathtaking BrickHead, I can already feel it in my plastic bones.

  • It doesn't do boobs, I'm guessing.
    It would be like I was 13 again.

  • steve holt

    sorry GW, they made only one of those pieces you're wanting, and they gave it to me (rimshot)

  • asdfadfs

    because you've always got a (presumably severed) penis in hand?

  • asdfadfs

    insufficiently mini to use with existing legosets (except as a giant) or legoman accessories. doesn't appear to be posable.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I wouldn't need to customize anything, I look exactly like the default base model.

    https://i.pinimg.com/origin...

  • steve holt

    the gimp suit of my nightmares.

  • Benjamin Steele

