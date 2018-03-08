Fruit Launched At Other Fruit At High Velocity, Captured In Slow Motion

March 8, 2018

This is a video of Slow Mo Guys Gav and Dan launching a variety of fruit at other fruit and capturing the collisions and resulting smoothies in slow motion. Admittedly, some of it was pretty glorious, especially the Apples To Apples symmetrical smash I used for the gif. I'm not gonna lie, I was so inspired I actually decided to try the same thing and holy shit is this Jamba Juice is a f***ing mess now (it's cool I told them my name was Mike when I ordered).

Keep going for the video, this particular smash starts around 2:30. Skip around.

Thanks again to K Diddie. This marks his fourth Geekologie gold star sticker, and is the current leader in Geekologie gold star stickers. He's a real champ. And could also probably use a second job because they clearly don't keep him nearly busy enough at this one.

